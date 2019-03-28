Dublin Stocking socks review

Dublin Stocking socks Score 7/10 Performance: 6/10

Style: 8/10

Fit: 7/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Dublin Price as reviewed: £5.99

Official description

The Dublin Stocking sock is perfect for riding. The sock is made with thin stocking fabric for a close fit, lightweight with double weave in the foot bed area for added strength. Generous cuff opening ensures optimum fit.

First impressions

They were perhaps not as interesting or stylish as some of the other socks with the block colouring, and they were considerably thinner.

Overview of performance

These socks were thin and as a result were not as hardwearing as well as some of the others tested. But they fitted nicely, were comfortable and lightweight to wear.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

I like the colour of them and they coordinated with the other items easily. However, I did find that they wore thin on the heels and the toes.