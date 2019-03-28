Dublin Stocking socks review

Trending:

Dublin Stocking socks: ‘quite thin but fitted nicely’ 7/10

Welcome to our independent group test of technical riding socks. All of the socks in this group test have been put through their paces by former eventer turned para dressage rider Tamsin Addison. Find out what she thought below
Dublin Stocking socks

Score

7/10
  • Performance:
    6/10
  • Style:
    8/10
  • Fit:
    7/10
  • Value:
    8/10

Manufacturer:

Dublin

Price as reviewed:

£5.99

Official description

The Dublin Stocking sock is perfect for riding. The sock is made with thin stocking fabric for a close fit, lightweight with double weave in the foot bed area for added strength. Generous cuff opening ensures optimum fit.

First impressions

They were perhaps not as interesting or stylish as some of the other socks with the block colouring, and they were considerably thinner.

Overview of performance

These socks were thin and as a result were not as hardwearing as well as some of the others tested. But they fitted nicely, were comfortable and lightweight to wear.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

I like the colour of them and they coordinated with the other items easily. However, I did find that they wore thin on the heels and the toes.

Verdict

They are very good for the summer and are a good price, but they may not the most long-lasting.