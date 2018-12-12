Mastacare Mane and Tail spray review

Welcome to our group test of mane and tail detanglers. All of the sprays in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

Mastacare Mane and Tail Spray adds shine and helps to detangle hair making grooming quick and easy; no longer a fight through knotted manes and tails. The product leaves a silky and well-conditioned feel helping to protect the hair from breakage. It is perfect for show preparation or general everyday use.

First impressions

Handy little bottle to use, especially for away shows as it’s neat and compact.

Overview of performance

The product does what it says on the bottle, but it didn’t really stand out to me among the others on test. It detangled tails and provided a gloss like appearance, but not as effectively some of the others we tried.

Likes and dislikes

I like the bottle size and the affordability of the product, which is a basic, all-round spray. Definitely worth considering if you’re on a budget as it’s a slightly cheaper alternative, but the saving is only marginal so it really comes down to whether you want to spend a bit more on a more effective product.