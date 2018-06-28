Welcome to our group test of horse shampoos and washes. All of the washes in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Horse Health’s official description

The Horse Health Lavender Slosh is a heavenly smelling body wash that leaves the coat smooth and squaky clean. No need to rinse off and perfect for everyday use. Gives a soothing all over feel to tired muscles.

Harriet’s first impressions

I would not have chosen this off the shelf as its branding didn’t make it look like a professional equine wash.

Overview of performance

How wrong could I be? This wash smells amazing, it got grey horses very clean, kept flies away and didn’t require any rinsing off at all. It proved to be the complete opposite of what I expected. A great wash.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I liked that it got grey horses very clean and was good on all types of horses. I just wish it came in a larger bottle!