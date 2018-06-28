Welcome to our group test of horse shampoos and washes. All of the washes in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Eqclusive’s offical description

Eqclusive SO SILKY Shampoo is ideal for coat, mane and tail care thanks to its deep cleansing and conditioning action. It contains D-panthenol as well as aloe, chamomile and grapefruit extracts to help moisturise the coat and hair leaving them soft, incredibly shiny and healthy looking. It has light and pleasant smell.

Harriet’s first impressions

I thought this would be great to give a glossy coat before competition.

Overview of performance

This wash cut through grease and gave smooth glossy finish to the coat. It worked best as a part of a hot wash and also detangled the mane and tail. A great two-in-one wash that left the coat shiny for days after.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I loved that it was really easy to rinse off and conditioned the coat really well, but I’m not sure I would want to use it on a horse with really sensitive skin.