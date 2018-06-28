Welcome to our group test of horse shampoos and washes. All of the washes in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Botanica’s official description

Botanica Cleansing Wash is a natural antiseptic wash designed to clean, sterilise and soothe the skin.

Harriet’s first impressions

This looked like a medicinal shampoo that was very herbal. I thought it might not be suited as a standard wash for big yards. It also had an unusual smell.

Overview of performance

This wash was effective on mud fever and other skin irritations. I would say it was more of a lotion that a wash. The bottle also needed a very good shake to froth up and mix with water.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

This wash cut through dried sweat and scurf really well, plus was very good on cases of mud fever. I didn’t like the smell of it, which lingered on your hands for a while.