Welcome to our group test of horse shampoos and washes. All of the washes in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Absorbine’s official description

Absorbine Cool Down rinse cools and refreshes your horse after workouts and on hot days. Made with 12 herbs and essential oils, it also conditions the skin and coat, helping to replace oils that may be lost through sweating.

Harriet’s first impressions

This looked like a really good useful product that was going to be conscientious on their skin.

Overview of performance

It gets rid of sweat really well, is concentrated and therefore small amount goes a long way. It worked really well to quickly clean the sweat off the coats straight after work and didn’t need too much rinsing off.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I liked the fact you didn’t need much for it to be soapy enough and that it was quick to apply and quick to take off. It was also good for sensitive horses. I found that although it got the coat clean, it didn’t give as much of a shine as some of the others in the group test.