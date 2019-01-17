Welcome to our independent group test of half pads. All of the half pads in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings and her team. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The WeatherBeeta Memory Foam Comfort Half Pad is a soft and breathable anti-slip pad offering extra protection of the horse’s withers and back. It offers superior shock absorption that distributes pressure evenly to help improve the fit of your saddle. The material is anti-microbial, anti-fungal and quick drying.

First impressions

A very simply designed pad that felt thick, squishy and uncomplicated.

Overview of performance

This pad has no straps, which makes is very easy to use and it fitted on any horse without moving. I felt that it distributed the weight of the rider evenly and worked really well for everyday use on the yard. It wasn’t as breathable as the others in the group test, but all my horses felt comfortable wearing it.

Likes and dislikes

I like how cushioning it is, but at the same time it kept me close to my horse. It is not as stylish or flash as some of the others in the group test, but is a great addition to my yard.