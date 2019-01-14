Welcome to our independent group test of half pads. All of the half pads in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings and her team. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Premier Equine wool-lined shockproof half pads feature highly breathable and advanced synthetic materials. These materials help to enhance the weight bearing areas, which relieves pressure on the wither and spine. A perforated synthetic shockproof layer allows airflow between the saddle and your horse’s skin, which makes them ideal for sensitive horses or those who require a high level of breathability.

First impressions

This was more rigid compared to some of the others in the group test. It looked very well made and I liked the breathable-looking top surface.

Overview of performance

This pad was breathable and well ventilated, while being well cushioned and comfy. It almost acted like memory foam as it was really cushioning. I also found the placing of the straps very useful and I never felt that it would rub my horse.

Likes and dislikes

I like how ventilated, how spongy and smart it looked under a saddle. It is quite straight cut at the front so suits a dressage saddle particularly well.