Welcome to our independent group test of half pads. All of the half pads in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings and her team. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The LeMieux X-Grip Twin Sided Half Pad combines the new stylish X-Grip silicone and bespoke Acavallo Gel mould to provide maximum saddle stability, shock absorbency and grip. The unique three-layer design combines the X-Grip silicone top side, blast foam core and Acavallo gel underside to create one low profile highly effective pad. The lower density memory foam under the X-Grip silicone helps the saddle to bed down and stabilise, while the bespoke X-Grip Acavallo gel underside has the same low profile, non-slip credentials as all Acavallo products. This twin-sided technology makes this the most elite product in the LeMieux stable.

First impressions

This pad looked very modern and technical, so I was really looking to testing it, but it felt quite heavy in my hand compared to others in the group test.

Overview of performance

This pad was very cushioning, but I did feel quite far away from my horse’s back when using it. I was a fan of the jelly grip as it never moved without needing to be secured to the saddle. It combined the benefits of a gel pad with a riser effect and my horses felt very comfortable in it.

Likes and dislikes

I like how well made, tough and secure it is. As a general pad, it is quite thick and raises me off my horse’s back rather more than I would like, but I believe my horse is very comfortable when he is wearing it.