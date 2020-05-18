Glaze & Gordon deluxe leather headcollar review

Glaze & Gordon deluxe leather headcollar Score 7/10 Performance: 8/10

Style: 6/10

Fit: 6/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Glaze & Gordon Price as reviewed: £69

Welcome to our group test of leather headcollars. All of the headcollars in this group test have been put through their paces by para dressage rider Tamsin Addison. Find out what she thought below

Official description



The Glaze & Gordon deluxe leather headcollar is hand-crafted from the best leather in the USA, with stunning craftsmanship, solid brass fittings and an adjustable noseband. It is available in brown or black, in sizes cob, full or extra-full.

First impressions

This headcollar was beautifully stitched and the simple design made it really easy to use.

Overview of performance

I had a full size, which was a little bit small for some of my horses, but they are all big warmbloods. The headcollar had an adjustable noseband, which was handy. It wasn’t padded or shaped, but I don’t think it was uncomfortable. It aged with use, but not too much and was still smart.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

I liked how easy it was to use and I would say it is good value for money.