Welcome to our independent group test of half pads. All of the half pads in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings and her team. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Felix Bühler Sheepskin Sydney Saddle Pad is made of medical sheepskin with sheepskin trim. The sheepskin is shorn shorter along the spinal column to allow for optimal spinal freedom. The pad is held in place by saddle straps with Velcro fasteners. Back length measures 64cm. The quilted material is 70% polyester, 30% cotton, with the inner lining and underside made of 100% polyester. This pad should be cleaned in the washing machine on a 30°C wool wash programme only, using special detergent for sheepskin. Do not tumble dry.

First impressions

This half pad felt very soft and luxurious, plus held its shape well. It looked very similar to the Caldene one and therefore I was interested to see how it would fair in comparison.

Overview of performance

This pad was slightly larger and was a bit longer than the others. The pad was slimmer, but still maintained a good level of cushioning. I thought that the light sheepskin fluff looked really smart, particularly when competing. I found that I used it more for dressage as the cut at the front is quite straight.

Likes and dislikes

I like how reasonably priced this half pad is considering its quality and style. It is quite long and therefore was better suited to a larger seated saddle. If I was to be really critical, it may not is as breathable as some of the others in the group test.