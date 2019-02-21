Equus overreach boots review

Equus overreach boots Score 4/10 Style: 4/10

Fit: 4/10

Performance: 4/10

Value: 4/10 Manufacturer: Equus Price as reviewed: £18

Official description

Equus overreach boots are manufactured in the UK using the highest quality rubber. The high rubber content allows the boots to stretch over the horse’s hoof, making fitting and removal easy. The quality of the materials also ensures that the boots are durable and give lasting protection. Available in pairs in black, in sizes medium, large or extra-large.

First impressions

These are a very basic pair of pull-on rubber overreach boots.

Overview of performance

They have advanced the rubber from previous years and whereas before we used to have to soak the rubber in warm water before we could pull them on, we didn’t have to with these boots. They were much easier to put on than I thought they would be, but you need a patient horse who will stand while you put them on.

They came up a little bit bigger than expected, but they stayed on and didn’t split. I wouldn’t go cross-country in them because they offer limited protection. I’d use them for turning horses out in the field.

They have a place in the market and the good thing about the rubber ones are that they won’t absorb water and they are easy to clean — they don’t have to go in the washing machine.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

They have no added protection at the top, so if you leave them on for prolonged periods and they continue to rotate on the hoof there is a risk they might rub. They fit well over the hoof and they sit down nice and low to cover the hoof.