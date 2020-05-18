Döbert classic leather headcollar review

Döbert classic leather headcollar Score 7/10 Performance: 7/10

Style: 8/10

Fit: 7/10

Value: 6/10 Manufacturer: Eskadron Price as reviewed: £69

Welcome to our group test of leather headcollars. All of the headcollars in this group test have been put through their paces by para dressage rider Tamsin Addison. Find out what she thought below

Official description



The Döbert classic leather headcollar is made from exceptional leather that keeps its looks. It is padded and fully adjustable. It is available in black, brown or tan, with brass or steel metalwork, in sizes pony, cob, full or extra-full.

First impressions

I liked the style, but also thought it looked strong and durable.

Overview of performance

The headcollar fitted well from the start, but was better after use when the leather softened — I think it probably got more comfortable with time and conditioning, too. It could be adjusted on both sides, which was really handy, and it stayed looking new and smart.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

It stayed looking good and the double-sided adjustment was great.