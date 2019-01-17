Welcome to our independent group test of half pads. All of the half pads in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings and her team. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Caldene Sheepskin half pad provides a natural air cushion between the saddle and your horse’s back, allowing air to circulate, eliminating pressure points and providing a shock-absorbing layer of protection. Sheepskin is naturally insulating, staying warm in the winter and cool in the summer, making this pad suitable for year around use. The structure of wool fibre repels dirt and can also absorb up to 30% moisture without feeling cold or damp, ideal when doing fast or hard ridden work. This pad is made using only the highest quality materials to offer top quality performance and style.

First impressions

A smart looking, well designed half pad with a good rise in front and it fitted under the saddle well.

Overview of performance

This pad gave good, all-round cushioning that raised the saddle off the wither. It was flexible, but also held its shape well. I did find that the Velcro fastenings were too low and long so therefore weren’t used. I didn’t find it as breathable as some of the others in the group test, but it did look very smart.

Likes and dislikes

I like how flexible it is and that it gives the horse’s back all-round cushioning. It isn’t as technical as some of the others, but it would be a simple, smart addition to your tack room.