Albion patent leather padded headcollar review

Albion patent leather padded headcollar Score 7/10 Performance: 7/10

Style: 9/10

Fit: 8/10

Value: 5/10 Manufacturer: Albion Price as reviewed: £253

Welcome to our group test of leather headcollars. All of the headcollars in this group test have been put through their paces by para dressage rider Tamsin Addison. Find out what she thought below

Official description



The beautiful and hand-crafted Albion patent leather padded headcollar has been made from the finest materials. It is fully adjustable and features a padded headpiece and half-rolled noseband. The fittings are brass and it features a brass plate for engraving, which can be provided by Albion. Available in black only in sizes cob, full or warmblood.

First impressions

I thought this one was very smart and I really liked the style — I couldn’t wait to use it and actually used it a few times before the pictures were taken. It was by far the most expensive headcollar I tested, but I thought it looked well made and robust.

Overview of performance

It fitted my horses well and was easy to adjust. However, the patent on the noseband quickly became scuffed — of course, cleaning does not resolve this — and so it looks old before its time.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

It’s beautiful, but not practical to use on a day-to-day basis if you want it to staying looking new.