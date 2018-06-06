Welcome to our new group test of waterproof Wellington-style boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Toggi’s official description

The Wanderer Plus is a handmade rubber boot which is fully waterproof, making it ideal for all country pursuits. The wellington-style lines create a modern twist on a classic boot with an expandable side gusset for extra fit options. The thermal neoprene lining keeps your feet warm and dry while the dual density cushioned sole helps to keep you safe and comfortable on various terrains.

Jo’s first impressions

These boots look very practical, being fairly heavyweight with a strong looking sole and a thick lining.

Overview of performance

These are a very good strong, tough pair of boots that will stand the test of time. They are very comfortable, easy to get on and off and have just been as good on the yard as they have been out in the countryside.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

They are comfortable and very warm, which is idea for winter but does make them too hot to wear comfortably during summer. I like that they are hard wearing, but they are not the most stylish looking of the boots on test.