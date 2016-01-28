Our reviewer loved these boots and found them ideal for hacking and mucking out

I don’t know how I lived without these horse riding boots! Since starting using them I haven’t worn wellington boots, which are usually my winter staple when I’m at the yard, but now this pair are my go-to.

They are really comfortable and warm, as well as being completely waterproof. Our fields get very boggy but even in the deepest mud and puddles the boots stay dry. I wash them down with the hose every time I wear them and they have stayed 100% waterproof without any special treatment.

The boots are great for hacking, but aren’t suitable for schooling as don’t provide the close contact required. However, this makes them great for mucking out, poo picking and hitching up heavy doors etc as they are very sturdy with a good heel (this is also a blessing if you mange to get trodden on or caught on a gate post…).

They look good in the country and I have worn them on dog walks and to a point-to-point a well as at the stables. At first I wasn’t too keen on the embroidery, but it is very subtle and doesn’t show up once they are a little muddy.

I’m a UK size 5.5 and I took a 38 (5) and this fitted perfectly, so if anything I would recommend going down a size. My calfs are average width and a little on the short side. The boots fitted snugly at first but soon stretched to just the right size with the elasticated pannels. Their height was just right so they might not look so good with someone with really long legs.

I tried them in brown but they also come in black.

The boots are pictured after four months use. They had just been washed, but when dry the colour is uniform.

Buy now via Amazon.co.uk

Verdict The ideal versatile winter riding boot. Would recommend to friends without a doubt.