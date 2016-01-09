These Chatham Duchess brown country boots are the perfect hybrid between yard and horse riding boots. They are waterproof and feature a button closure top line and an elasticated back panel for an easy fit. They also have a rubber sole and a padded insock.

My first impression of the boots was good, as they are smart enough to wear walking around Badminton (for example), or to nip to the shops, yet practical enough to carry out your yard duties in and ride in. This is also a bonus as it saves time changing your boots before and after riding. Being waterproof you can easily hose the boots down if they get muddy and they are more stylish than other conventional yard boots.

I was very excited to test the boots, however was slightly disappointed with their fit. Although they are a comfortable pair of boots they simply came up too big on me. This was surprising as I am a standard UK size seven and have always taken a European size 40, as labelled on the boots. I found that if I put thick socks on they were okay, however they still came up long and wide in the leg. I also found that they dropped around the ankle, which was a shame as they are smart looking boots. I feel that I need these boots in a smaller size so I would recommend trying them on before you buy a pair. It would also be nice if you could customise the leg. These boots currently only come in a standard fit, however I would like a slightly shorter length in the leg and a tighter fit around the ankle for the optimum fit. However, I feel that they would suit someone who takes a slightly larger calf measurement as they have elasticated panels that would stretch to give the perfect, comfortable fit.

Despite being on the large size they are a good pair of boots and are well made. I ride in them every day, turn out my horse, muck out and then rinse them off with the hose and my feet stay warm and dry throughout. My only criticism is that one of the zip tassels fell off one boot quite early on, so this is something to watch out for.

Verdict These are a great dual-purpose boot, however they are slightly let down by their fit. If I had a size smaller and a better fit in the leg I would absolutely love them