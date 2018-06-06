Bekina Agrilite Boot review

Welcome to our new group test of waterproof Wellington-style boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Bekina’s official description

The name Agrilite has become synonymous with comfort and durability. These hard-wearing Neotane boots with their elegant fit are feather-light, feel supple and give your feet energy throughout the day. They are also resistant to oils, fats, manure and various cleaning products.

Jo’s first impressions

My first impression was that these boots look quite bulky but durable.

Overview of performance

These boots gave me very good foot support and they were extremely grippy, particularly on slippery surfaces. They also were very tough, especially in the sole.

Jo’s likes and dislike

I really liked their short calves, which made them slightly cooler in the heat, but the roomy ankle and wide calves meant that hay and straw easily got into the boot, which was annoying.