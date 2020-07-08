Horse & Hound; 9 July 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 9 July, don’t miss our “Nostalgia reader special” in which H&H readers remember the heroes of old, plus archive photos of fond memories and much more. We also talk to paralympian Sophie Christiansen and in this week’s “Vet clinic” we ask if former equine diseases still exist today. Check out our wide selection of supplements to keep your horse relaxed this season and in “Hunting life” a 45-year career in hunt service comes to an end, plus more. We also have showjumping reports and racing action from Epsom and Sandown Park. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” as we look back at the career of Olympic gold medal-winning showjumper Nick Skelton.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 9 July 2020
News
- Dealing with demand as sports restart
- Devastation as leading veterinary charity to close
- Warning over pandemic rules
Nostalgia reader special
- The heroes of old: H&H readers remember the stars
- A snapshot in time: Old photos of fond memories
- Those were the days: The way things used to be
- Memory lane: A look back at the halcyon days
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Michael Eilberg
- Showing: Lynn Russell
People and horses
- H&H interview: Paralympian Sophie Christiansen on building a legacy and starting afresh
- 5 minutes with: Showing producer Katy Marriott-Payne
- All in a day’s work: Equine cartoonist David Stoten
- Life lessons: Dual Badminton winner Jane Holderness-Roddam
- Ones to watch: Olympic shortlisted showjumper Kimba Flamenco
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Old problems: Do the equine diseases we had almost forgotten about still exist today?
Products
- Calm and collected: Our wide selection of supplements to keep your horse relaxed this season
Reports
- Showjumping: Highlights from across the country
- Racing: Investec Derby Day at Epsom, plus Sandown Park
Hunting life
- Stepping down: A 45-year career in hunt service comes to an end, plus Robert McCarthy comment and more
More nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Olympic gold medal-winning showjumper Nick Skelton and his exceptional career
Classified ads
- Horses for sale