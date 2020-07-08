Horse & Hound; 9 July 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 9 July, don’t miss our “Nostalgia reader special” in which H&H readers remember the heroes of old, plus archive photos of fond memories and much more. We also talk to paralympian Sophie Christiansen and in this week’s “Vet clinic” we ask if former equine diseases still exist today. Check out our wide selection of supplements to keep your horse relaxed this season and in “Hunting life” a 45-year career in hunt service comes to an end, plus more. We also have showjumping reports and racing action from Epsom and Sandown Park. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” as we look back at the career of Olympic gold medal-winning showjumper Nick Skelton.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 9 July 2020

News

Dealing with demand as sports restart

Devastation as leading veterinary charity to close

Warning over pandemic rules

Nostalgia reader special

The heroes of old: H&H readers remember the stars

A snapshot in time: Old photos of fond memories

Those were the days: The way things used to be

Memory lane: A look back at the halcyon days

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Michael Eilberg

Showing: Lynn Russell

People and horses

H&H interview: Paralympian Sophie Christiansen on building a legacy and starting afresh

5 minutes with: Showing producer Katy Marriott-Payne

All in a day’s work: Equine cartoonist David Stoten

Life lessons: Dual Badminton winner Jane Holderness-Roddam

Ones to watch: Olympic shortlisted showjumper Kimba Flamenco

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Old problems: Do the equine diseases we had almost forgotten about still exist today?

Products

Calm and collected: Our wide selection of supplements to keep your horse relaxed this season

Reports

Showjumping: Highlights from across the country

Racing: Investec Derby Day at Epsom, plus Sandown Park

Hunting life



Stepping down: A 45-year career in hunt service comes to an end, plus Robert McCarthy comment and more

More nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Olympic gold medal-winning showjumper Nick Skelton and his exceptional career

