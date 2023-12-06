Horse & Hound; 7 December 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 7 December, features our vet special, which includes a winter checklist of some of the most common winter ailments, plus information on how to know your horse’s droppings. You can also read our London International Horse Show preview, which takes a look at record-breakers, pinch-me moments and lots more. Also in this week’s issue, don’t miss the H&H interview with five-star event rider Monica Spencer and we put the spotlight on one of Lily Attwood’s showjumpers, Cor-Leon Vd Vlierbeek Z. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we find out more about veterinary diagnosis in equine orthopaedics and don’t miss our focus on calmers. We have an exclusive column from Pammy Hutton for dressage aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover dressage, showing, showjumping, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we join in on Bridget Baimbridge’s 90th birthday celebrations and Rory Knight Bruce’s shares his hunting literary picks.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 7 December 2023
News
- Cautious optimism for riding schools’ future
- Industry ideas to tackle the international staffing crisis
- All disciplines urged to track falls
- Controversial rule changes get the nod
- H&H Awards, in partnership with NAF
Vet special
- Winter checklist: Wise up on some of the most common winter ailments
- What goes in…: Know your horse’s droppings
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
People & horses
- H&H interview: Monica Spencer
- All in a day’s work: Racing photographer Edward Whitaker
- The way we were: Nostalgic interview series
- In the spotlight: Cor-Leon Vd Vlierbeek Z
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
-
It starts with a story: Veterinary diagnosis in equine orthopaedics
Calmer focus
-
Take the edge off: Fast-acting calmers
London Horse Show preview
- The record-breaking stage: History’s finest freestyles
- Pinch-me moments and going viral: This year’s showjumping contenders
- Legends of the big city: Breed record-breakers
Hunting
- A special meet: Bridget Baimbridge’s 90th birthday celebrations
- From Surtees to spectres: Rory Knight Bruce’s shares his hunting literary picks
Reports
- Showjumping: Arena UK Winter Classic, South View, Hartpury and more
- Showing: Royal Welsh Winter Fair
- Dressage: Burrows Court Farm and more
- Racing: Newbury Racecourse
- Point-to-point: Wheatland
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more