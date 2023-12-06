Horse & Hound; 7 December 2023





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 7 December, features our vet special, which includes a winter checklist of some of the most common winter ailments, plus information on how to know your horse’s droppings. You can also read our London International Horse Show preview, which takes a look at record-breakers, pinch-me moments and lots more. Also in this week’s issue, don’t miss the H&H interview with five-star event rider Monica Spencer and we put the spotlight on one of Lily Attwood’s showjumpers, Cor-Leon Vd Vlierbeek Z. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we find out more about veterinary diagnosis in equine orthopaedics and don’t miss our focus on calmers. We have an exclusive column from Pammy Hutton for dressage aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover dressage, showing, showjumping, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we join in on Bridget Baimbridge’s 90th birthday celebrations and Rory Knight Bruce’s shares his hunting literary picks.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 7 December 2023

News

Cautious optimism for riding schools’ future

Industry ideas to tackle the international staffing crisis

All disciplines urged to track falls

Controversial rule changes get the nod

H&H Awards, in partnership with NAF

Vet special

Winter checklist: Wise up on some of the most common winter ailments

Know your horse's droppings

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

People & horses

H&H interview: Monica Spencer

All in a day’s work: Racing photographer Edward Whitaker

The way we were: Nostalgic interview series

In the spotlight: Cor-Leon Vd Vlierbeek Z

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

It starts with a story: Veterinary diagnosis in equine orthopaedics

Calmer focus

Take the edge off: Fast-acting calmers

London Horse Show preview

The record-breaking stage: History’s finest freestyles

Pinch-me moments and going viral: This year's showjumping contenders

Legends of the big city: Breed record-breakers

Hunting

A special meet: Bridget Baimbridge’s 90th birthday celebrations

From Surtees to spectres: Rory Knight Bruce's shares his hunting literary picks

Reports

Showjumping: Arena UK Winter Classic, South View, Hartpury and more

Showing: Royal Welsh Winter Fair

Dressage: Burrows Court Farm and more

Racing: Newbury Racecourse

Point-to-point: Wheatland

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine