Horse & Hound; 6 September 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 6 September 2018, don’t miss our full report from Burghley Horse Trials, including in-depth analysis, expert comment, pictures and much more. We also have an extract from the late commentator Mike Tucker’s new book of memoirs, and in this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look at the issues of funding scientific research. Plus, check out our interview with Swedish dressage star Patrik Kittel and we have reports from across the disciplines, including the All England Jumping Championships, showing action from the RoR Championships and much more.
News
- WEG venue insists it is ‘ready for the Games’
- Winter forage warning
- Country sports fans targeted by online bullies
Burghley Horse Trials report
- Price power: New Zealander Tim Price wins first four-star on British soil
- Relive the action: See the toughest combinations
- Todd takes early lead: How the first phase unfolded
- Comment: John Bowen
- A ‘massive’ track: The Mark Phillips-designed cross-country poses big questions
- Thrill and spills: Where it all went wrong for some unlucky riders across country
- A fault-free winner: The victor remains on a clean sheet after showjumping
- Comment: Harry Meade
- The scoreboard: Check out all of the final results
- Burghley young event horse final: Amateur rider scores in prestigious class
Features
- Mike Tucker: An extract from the late commentator’s new book of memoirs
- World Equestrian Games cross-country course: A sneak peek at the track
- In the genes: Hunting as a family tradition
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: Olympic course-builder and designer David Evans
- Property: Relocate to the glorious county of East Sussex
- Vet clinic: The issues of funding scientific research
- H&H interview: Swedish dressage star Patrik Kittel
- Fix it: Eventer Sam Griffiths on preventing a run-out at a skinny after a turn
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoonist “The Final Straw”
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Peter Charles
- Showing: Rebecca Penny
Reports
- Eventing: Wellington and highlights
- Dressage: Summer Music Festival and more
- Showjumping: All England Jumping Championships and more
- Showing: BSPS Summer Championships, NPS Area 4, RoR Championships and more
Classified ads
- Horses for sale