Horse & Hound; 6 September 2018

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 6 September 2018

News

WEG venue insists it is ‘ready for the Games’

Winter forage warning

Country sports fans targeted by online bullies

Burghley Horse Trials report



Price power: New Zealander Tim Price wins first four-star on British soil

Relive the action: See the toughest combinations

Todd takes early lead: How the first phase unfolded

Comment: John Bowen

A ‘massive’ track: The Mark Phillips-designed cross-country poses big questions

Thrill and spills: Where it all went wrong for some unlucky riders across country

A fault-free winner: The victor remains on a clean sheet after showjumping

Comment: Harry Meade

The scoreboard: Check out all of the final results

Burghley young event horse final: Amateur rider scores in prestigious class

Features

Mike Tucker: An extract from the late commentator’s new book of memoirs

World Equestrian Games cross-country course: A sneak peek at the track

In the genes: Hunting as a family tradition

Regulars

All in a day’s work: Olympic course-builder and designer David Evans

Property: Relocate to the glorious county of East Sussex

Vet clinic: The issues of funding scientific research

H&H interview: Swedish dressage star Patrik Kittel



Fix it: Eventer Sam Griffiths on preventing a run-out at a skinny after a turn

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoonist “The Final Straw”

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: Peter Charles

Showing: Rebecca Penny

Reports

Eventing: Wellington and highlights



Dressage: Summer Music Festival and more

Showjumping: All England Jumping Championships and more



Showing: BSPS Summer Championships, NPS Area 4, RoR Championships and more

