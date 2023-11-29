Horse & Hound; 30 November 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 30 November, features the full run down from the 2023 Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF, with interviews from all of this year’s victors. We also bring you our review of the year, with a look back at 2023 in photos, plus the biggest news stories, and the horses and equestrian enthusiasts who have passed on during the last 12 months. Also in this week’s issue, don’t miss the H&H interview with up and coming showing rider Sophie Staveley and we put the spotlight on 2023 SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse champion Reality Bites. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate how to make the process of moving a horse as smooth as possible. We have exclusive columns from Jodie Hall McAteer and Simon Reynolds for showjumping and showing aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover dressage, showing, showjumping, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we report on Celtic Silver taking the top Retraining of Racehorses prize, plus how the Yeomanry Ride unfolded and don’t miss our new series “the pony that made me”.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 30 November 2023
News
- Top rider excluded after undercover documentary
- A blueprint for the future of our sport
- Farriers’ exams
H&H Awards, in partnership with NAF
- Lifetime achievement
- Black Nova Designs Event Horse and Stretch & Flex by Equilibrium Dressage Horse
- Whickr Showjumping and Equo Show Horse
- HorseDialog Professional Rider and Spillers Horse Feeds Amateur Rider
- Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian Young Rider and Absorbine Groom
- Baileys Horse Feeds Vet and NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier
- The H&H Podcast Inspiration, NAF Natural VetCare Unsung Hero and Agria Horse of a Lifetime
Review of the Year
- The big picture: Photos
- Headline hitters: News
- Farewell to…: Horses
- In memoriam: People
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Showjumping: Jodie Hall McAteer
- Showing: Simon Reynolds
People & horses
- H&H interview: Sophie Staveley
- All in a day’s work: The film-maker
- The way we were: Nostalgic interview series
- In the spotlight: Reality Bites
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
-
A new arrival: Smooth the move
Property and kit
- Chocolate-box homes
- Body protection
Hunting
- Celtic Silver takes top RoR prize
- Yeomanry Ride
- New series: the pony that made me
Reports
- Showing
- Dressage
- Showjumping
- Racing
- Point-to-point
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more