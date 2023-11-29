Horse & Hound; 30 November 2023





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 30 November, features the full run down from the 2023 Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF, with interviews from all of this year’s victors. We also bring you our review of the year, with a look back at 2023 in photos, plus the biggest news stories, and the horses and equestrian enthusiasts who have passed on during the last 12 months. Also in this week’s issue, don’t miss the H&H interview with up and coming showing rider Sophie Staveley and we put the spotlight on 2023 SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse champion Reality Bites. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate how to make the process of moving a horse as smooth as possible. We have exclusive columns from Jodie Hall McAteer and Simon Reynolds for showjumping and showing aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover dressage, showing, showjumping, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we report on Celtic Silver taking the top Retraining of Racehorses prize, plus how the Yeomanry Ride unfolded and don’t miss our new series “the pony that made me”.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 30 November 2023

News

Top rider excluded after undercover documentary

A blueprint for the future of our sport

Farriers’ exams

H&H Awards, in partnership with NAF

Lifetime achievement

Black Nova Designs Event Horse and Stretch & Flex by Equilibrium Dressage Horse

Whickr Showjumping and Equo Show Horse

HorseDialog Professional Rider and Spillers Horse Feeds Amateur Rider

Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian Young Rider and Absorbine Groom

Baileys Horse Feeds Vet and NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier

The H&H Podcast Inspiration, NAF Natural VetCare Unsung Hero and Agria Horse of a Lifetime

Review of the Year

The big picture: Photos

Headline hitters: News

Farewell to…: Horses

In memoriam: People

Opinion

Letters of the week

Showjumping: Jodie Hall McAteer

Showing: Simon Reynolds

People & horses

H&H interview: Sophie Staveley

All in a day’s work: The film-maker

The way we were: Nostalgic interview series

In the spotlight: Reality Bites

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

A new arrival: Smooth the move

Property and kit

Chocolate-box homes

Body protection

Hunting

Celtic Silver takes top RoR prize

Yeomanry Ride

New series: the pony that made me

Reports

Showing

Dressage

Showjumping

Racing

Point-to-point

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

