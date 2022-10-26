



This week’s Horse & Hound, which will be on sale in most locations on Friday 28 October owing to a delay at the printers, is our hunting special with 14 pages of editorial dedicated to the topic as trail hunts up and down the land prepare for their opening meets. This week’s magazine also includes an exclusive look back at Piggy March’s winning week at Burghley through the rider’s own eyes, we meet Carys Morgan to find out what is all in a day’s work for this vaulting vet, and Gareth Hughes’ sassy mare Classic Briolinca is in the spotlight. We have exclusive columns from Andrew Nicholson, Pammy Hutton and Davy Russell for eventing, dressage and racing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover showing, eventing, dressage, showjumping and racing for sport fans to enjoy.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 27 October 2022

News

British Eventing plans to drop ballot system

Olympic rules could be shaken up again for Paris

Why owners and yards should know the true cost of livery

Work continues towards licensing animal rescue centres

Hunting special



‘The more open and transparent we can become, the better’: interview with Viscount Astor, new chairman of the British Hound Sports Association

Hunter of a lifetime: venerable hound breeder Martin Scott’s Friday

Five-star field masters: the elite club of riders who have evented at the top level and lead the way on the hunting field

Fantasy hunting… with Rob Williams, joint-master and huntsman of the East Sussex and Romney Marsh

Hounds of Britain and Ireland: understanding different breeds of hound

Opinion: Gareth Watchman

Useful information: hunting’s administrators and campaigning bodies

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Andrew Nicholson

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Racing: Davy Russell

People and horses

How I won… the inside story of Piggy March’s Burghley win

All in a day’s work: the vaulting vet

In the spotlight: Gareth Hughes’ dressage world team silver medallist Classic Briolinca

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Counteracting colic: what you can do to help prevent colic

Feed focus



Senior essentials: feeds and supplements suitable for the older equine

Reports

Showing: British Show Pony Society Heritage Championships and World Clydesdale Show

Showjumping: Global Champions Tour Final, Pyecombe and Rodbaston

Eventing: Bicton Arena, Oasby and Bovington

Dressage: Associated Championships, Burrows Court Farm, Felbridge Showground and Anvil Park Stud

Racing: Cheltenham, Doncaster and Aintree

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

