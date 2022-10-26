This week’s Horse & Hound, which will be on sale in most locations on Friday 28 October owing to a delay at the printers, is our hunting special with 14 pages of editorial dedicated to the topic as trail hunts up and down the land prepare for their opening meets. This week’s magazine also includes an exclusive look back at Piggy March’s winning week at Burghley through the rider’s own eyes, we meet Carys Morgan to find out what is all in a day’s work for this vaulting vet, and Gareth Hughes’ sassy mare Classic Briolinca is in the spotlight. We have exclusive columns from Andrew Nicholson, Pammy Hutton and Davy Russell for eventing, dressage and racing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover showing, eventing, dressage, showjumping and racing for sport fans to enjoy.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 27 October 2022
News
- British Eventing plans to drop ballot system
- Olympic rules could be shaken up again for Paris
- Why owners and yards should know the true cost of livery
- Work continues towards licensing animal rescue centres
Hunting special
- ‘The more open and transparent we can become, the better’: interview with Viscount Astor, new chairman of the British Hound Sports Association
- Hunter of a lifetime: venerable hound breeder Martin Scott’s Friday
- Five-star field masters: the elite club of riders who have evented at the top level and lead the way on the hunting field
- Fantasy hunting… with Rob Williams, joint-master and huntsman of the East Sussex and Romney Marsh
- Hounds of Britain and Ireland: understanding different breeds of hound
- Opinion: Gareth Watchman
- Useful information: hunting’s administrators and campaigning bodies
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Andrew Nicholson
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Racing: Davy Russell
People and horses
- How I won… the inside story of Piggy March’s Burghley win
- All in a day’s work: the vaulting vet
- In the spotlight: Gareth Hughes’ dressage world team silver medallist Classic Briolinca
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Counteracting colic: what you can do to help prevent colic
Feed focus
- Senior essentials: feeds and supplements suitable for the older equine
Reports
- Showing: British Show Pony Society Heritage Championships and World Clydesdale Show
- Showjumping: Global Champions Tour Final, Pyecombe and Rodbaston
- Eventing: Bicton Arena, Oasby and Bovington
- Dressage: Associated Championships, Burrows Court Farm, Felbridge Showground and Anvil Park Stud
- Racing: Cheltenham, Doncaster and Aintree
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more