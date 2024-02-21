Horse & Hound; 22 February 2024

In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 22 February, you can read our essential guide to the 2024 competition season, which includes a look at how to master your mindset, a guide on ditching the stress from competing, an access all areas visit to the yard of showjumpers Olli and Will Fletcher and more. Our H&H interview is with racing superstar Frankie Dettori, plus we find out about a day in the life with an equestrian TV presenter. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we gain expert advice on allergies in horses. We have exclusive columns from Carl Hester and Adam Cromarty for dressage and showjumping aficionados and this week’s reports pages cover showjumping, dressage, showing, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we enjoy some fantasy hunting with Martin Scott, plus find out more about hunt secretaries, meet hunter of a lifetime, the “poser” Edward and you can also read about Lieutenant Colonel Dick Eames.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 22 February 2024
News
- Dressage leaders to address perception
- Italian law recognises equine athletes
- Inclusion key topic at judges’ conference
- Fixed penalties for animal welfare offences
Essential guide to the 2024 season
- Access all areas: Will and Olli Fletcher Yard visit
- Eyes on the prize: Master your mindset
- Just enjoy it: Ditch the stress from competing
- Take a break: The best truckers’ pit stops
- Britain’s best shows: Where to spectate in 2024
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: Adam Cromarty
People & horses
- H&H interview: Racing superstar Frankie Dettori
- All in a day’s work: TV presenter
- The way we were: Our nostalgia series
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
-
An itch to scratch: Allergies
Property and kit
- Barns and farms: Enjoy the rural idyll
- Heads together: Riding helmets
Hunting
- Fantasy hunting with Martin Scott
- Hunting’s civil servants: Hunt secretaries
- ‘He was probably unique’: Lieutenant Colonel Dick Eames
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Poser” Edward
Reports
- Showjumping: South View, Bury Farm and more
- Dressage: Solihull RC, Alnwick Ford and more
- Showing: BSPS Areas 28 and 6 and more
- Racing: Ascot, Sandown and more
- Point-to-point: Puckeridge and Essex Hunts and more
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more