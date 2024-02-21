Horse & Hound; 22 February 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 22 February, you can read our essential guide to the 2024 competition season, which includes a look at how to master your mindset, a guide on ditching the stress from competing, an access all areas visit to the yard of showjumpers Olli and Will Fletcher and more. Our H&H interview is with racing superstar Frankie Dettori, plus we find out about a day in the life with an equestrian TV presenter. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we gain expert advice on allergies in horses. We have exclusive columns from Carl Hester and Adam Cromarty for dressage and showjumping aficionados and this week’s reports pages cover showjumping, dressage, showing, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we enjoy some fantasy hunting with Martin Scott, plus find out more about hunt secretaries, meet hunter of a lifetime, the “poser” Edward and you can also read about Lieutenant Colonel Dick Eames.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 22 February 2024

News

Dressage leaders to address perception

Italian law recognises equine athletes

Inclusion key topic at judges’ conference

Fixed penalties for animal welfare offences

Essential guide to the 2024 season

Access all areas: Will and Olli Fletcher Yard visit

Eyes on the prize: Master your mindset

Just enjoy it: Ditch the stress from competing

Take a break: The best truckers’ pit stops

Britain’s best shows: Where to spectate in 2024

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showjumping: Adam Cromarty

People & horses

H&H interview: Racing superstar Frankie Dettori

H&H interview: Racing superstar Frankie Dettori

The way we were: Our nostalgia series

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

An itch to scratch: Allergies

Property and kit

Barns and farms: Enjoy the rural idyll

Heads together: Riding helmets

Hunting

Fantasy hunting with Martin Scott

Hunting's civil servants: Hunt secretaries

‘He was probably unique’: Lieutenant Colonel Dick Eames

Hunter of a lifetime: “Poser” Edward

Reports

Showjumping: South View, Bury Farm and more

Dressage: Solihull RC, Alnwick Ford and more

Showing: BSPS Areas 28 and 6 and more

Racing: Ascot, Sandown and more

Point-to-point: Puckeridge and Essex Hunts and more

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

