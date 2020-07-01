{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Horse & Hound; 2 July 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 2 July, don’t miss our “Pony Club special” including priceless ponies, plus top riders reflect on their Pony Club days and more. In this week’s “Vet clinic” we look at helping persistent skin irritation in horses over the summer months, and in “All in a day’s work” we talk to stunt rider Anna Warnecke. Showjumping makes a return in this week’s report pages, plus we have racing action from The Curragh and Newcastle, and check out the main contenders in this weekend’s Oaks and Derby being held behind closed doors at Epsom. We also explore hound judging abroad and why it is an invaluable experience, plus enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” as we look at the stellar career of brilliant show rider Robert Oliver and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 2 July 2020

News

  • Delight as indoor schools may be used again
  • Latest on 2021 showjumping Europeans
  • How uneven stirrups can affect horse movement

Pony Club special

  • Priceless ponies: We track down some true gems
  • Memory lane: H&H compares present-day Pony Club to the 1950s
  • Could you pass? What it takes to move up the rungs of the Pony Club tests
  • Pony Club roots: Some top riders reflect on the lessons they learnt

Opinion

  • Letters of the week
  • Eventing: Mark Phillips
  • Dressage: Carl Hester
  • Showing: Rebecca Penny

People and horses

  • H&H interview: British Showjumping CEO Iain Graham
  • 5 minutes with: Event rider Lydia Hannon on wanting to meet Donald Trump and more
  • All in a day’s work: Stunt rider Anna Warnecke
  • We can’t wait to see: HOYS-winning pony Coco Bongo
  • Life lessons: Dressage rider/trainer Anna Ross on not looking horses in the eye
  • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

  • Skin problems: How to break the cycle of persistent irritation for your horse over the hot months

Preview

  • Racing at Epsom: Horses to watch in the forthcoming Oaks and Derby

Reports

  • Showjumping: Highlights from across the country as the sport returns
  • Racing: The Curragh and Newcastle

Hunting

  • Hound judging abroad: Why it is an invaluable experience and what judges can learn from it

Nostalgia

  • Legends of the sport: The stellar career of brilliant show rider Robert Oliver

Classified ads

  • Horses for sale

