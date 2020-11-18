Horse & Hound; 19 November 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 19 November, don’t miss our interview with event rider Laura Collett, as she talks about winning her first five-star and more. In this week’s “Vet clinic”, we explore why warming up is so important for horses during the colder months, plus check out our feature on winter management and how to minimise the damage mud can do to horses. We also have an “Access special” on how to save our bridleways and more. Read our hunting content, including a feature on hunting heroes and a day’s hunting with the East Cornwall. Enjoy our nostalgic feature “Legends of the sport”, in which we ask if superstar racehorse Brigadier Gerard was better than the mighty Frankel and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 19 November 2020

News

What’s in it for them? Exploring the horse-human relationship

Farewell to H&H reporter Penny Richardson

Vets’ mental health in the spotlight

Obituary: Pat Burgess

British Eventing IT project latest

Access special

Saving bridleways: The ongoing efforts and how you can make a difference

Road safety: How to reduce the risk while riding on the roads

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showing: Rebecca Penny

People and horses

H&H interview: Eventer Laura Collett on her first five-star success at Pau

5 minutes with: National Hunt jockey Aidan Coleman talks about making the most of the good days

All in a day’s work: Marketing and projects director Jo Peck

Life lessons: Leading in-hand producer Steve Pitt on finding the next generation of ridden superstars

In the spotlight: Home-bred eventer Corouet

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Warming up: Why it is important to ease a horse into exercise during colder months

Features



Winter management: Minimising the damage mud can do to horses in the winter

Products: Supplements to support your horse’s respiratory system

Hunting

A day’s hunting with: The East Cornwall

Hunt stalwart: “Dedicated” Richard Mason

Hunting heroes: The one-of-a-kind people who have inspired and influenced new generations

Reports

Dressage: Highlights

Showjumping: Highlights

Racing: Cheltenham

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: The dazzling career of legendary racehorse Brigadier Gerard, who was trained by Major Dick Hern

Classified ads



Horses for sale

