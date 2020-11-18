Horse & Hound; 19 November 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 19 November, don’t miss our interview with event rider Laura Collett, as she talks about winning her first five-star and more. In this week’s “Vet clinic”, we explore why warming up is so important for horses during the colder months, plus check out our feature on winter management and how to minimise the damage mud can do to horses. We also have an “Access special” on how to save our bridleways and more. Read our hunting content, including a feature on hunting heroes and a day’s hunting with the East Cornwall. Enjoy our nostalgic feature “Legends of the sport”, in which we ask if superstar racehorse Brigadier Gerard was better than the mighty Frankel and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 19 November 2020
News
- What’s in it for them? Exploring the horse-human relationship
- Farewell to H&H reporter Penny Richardson
- Vets’ mental health in the spotlight
- Obituary: Pat Burgess
- British Eventing IT project latest
Access special
- Saving bridleways: The ongoing efforts and how you can make a difference
- Road safety: How to reduce the risk while riding on the roads
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showing: Rebecca Penny
People and horses
- H&H interview: Eventer Laura Collett on her first five-star success at Pau
- 5 minutes with: National Hunt jockey Aidan Coleman talks about making the most of the good days
- All in a day’s work: Marketing and projects director Jo Peck
- Life lessons: Leading in-hand producer Steve Pitt on finding the next generation of ridden superstars
- In the spotlight: Home-bred eventer Corouet
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Warming up: Why it is important to ease a horse into exercise during colder months
Features
- Winter management: Minimising the damage mud can do to horses in the winter
- Products: Supplements to support your horse’s respiratory system
Hunting
- A day’s hunting with: The East Cornwall
- Hunt stalwart: “Dedicated” Richard Mason
- Hunting heroes: The one-of-a-kind people who have inspired and influenced new generations
Reports
- Dressage: Highlights
- Showjumping: Highlights
- Racing: Cheltenham
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: The dazzling career of legendary racehorse Brigadier Gerard, who was trained by Major Dick Hern
Classified ads
- Horses for sale