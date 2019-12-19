Horse & Hound; 19 December 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 19 December 2019, don’t miss our ‘Christmas special’ issue including features on how riders juggle entertaining and equines, plus more. Test your equine health knowledge with our vet Christmas quiz, and in this week’s H&H interview we talk to all-round horseman and eventer Hayden Hankey. Check out our hunting content on keeping the show on the road over the festive period and more. We also have reports from across the disciplines, including racing action from Cheltenham, international showjumping and more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 19 December 2019

News

Riders say lives ruined by HS2 rail line

BD launch flu jab exemption scheme

Police praised for results on fly-grazing

What the election result means for the industry

Christmas special



A festive feast: Juggling entertaining and equines

H&H’s Christmas quiz: Test your knowledge from 2019

Timeless reads: Nostalgic equestrian books that’ll always be our favourites

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The equine Instagram sensation

Property: Modern luxury

Vet clinic: Check your equine health knowledge with our Christmas

H&H interview: All-round horseman and eventer Hayden Hankey

Fix it: Show producer Sam Quiney on getting young horses to work from behind

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon

Hunting: Robert Mccarthy

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showjumping: Simon Bates

Racing: Kim Bailey

Point-to-point: Darren Edwards

Hunting

Gearing up for Christmas: Keeping the show on the road during the festive period

A day’s hunting with: The Belvoir

Pack of the week: The Mendip Farmers’

Hunt stalwart: David Pitfield

Hunter of a lifetime: Bank specialist Davy

Reports

Dressage: Highlights

Showjumping: International, Hartpury Winter Classic and highlights

Racing: Cheltenham and bloodstock

Point-to-point: Barbury and Alnwick

Classified ads



Horses for sale

