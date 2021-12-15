Horse & Hound; 16 December 2021

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 16 December, we look ahead to Christmas, with features including what top horses get up to over the festive period, how a selection of leading riders spend this time and more. This week’s H&H interview is with Tokyo Paralympic triple medallist Natasha Baker, while in Vet Clinic, take a look your vet’s wish-list to help them help your horse at Christmas time. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, showing, racing, point-to-point and dressage, plus a range of hunting features.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a future issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 16 December 2021
News
- Ban for jockey who bullied and harassed fellow rider
- Hunting community welcomes governance review
- Road safety stats should help fight horses’ corner on the roads
- No-fireworks zones near yards suggested in consultation
Special
- All in a day’s work: Our much-loved blogger Hovis on the festive season
- “Do they know it’s Christmas time?”: What top horses get up to over the festive period
- “Muck out then pig out”: And how a selection of leading riders spend this time
- A Christmas to remember: Special memories
- Spreading Christmas cheer: The horses bringing joy to their communities
- Once upon a time…: Our short story competition winners
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Showing: Julie Templeton
People and horses
- H&H interview: Tokyo Paralympic triple medallist Natasha Baker
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- Seasons pleadings: Your vet’s wish-list to help them help your horse
Property and kit
- Faraway fantasies: Equestrian properties abroad
- Beyond the yard: A balm, a bag and a belt
Training
- Use your leg: Our new series kicks off by looking at how to refine this vital aid
Hunting
- “A happy hunt”: The East Essex
- Fantasy hunting with Bicester with Whaddon Chase joint-master Ollie Cornock
- Two centuries of hunting history: Out and about with the Ross Harriers
Reports
- Dressage: Keysoe High Profile, West Wilts and more
- Showjumping: CHI Geneva and Blue Chip qualifiers round-up
- Showing: Royal Welsh Winter Fair
- Racing: Cheltenham
- Point-to-point: Barbury and Alnwick
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more