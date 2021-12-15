{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Horse & Hound; 16 December 2021

Horse & Hound

    • This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 16 December, we look ahead to Christmas, with features including what top horses get up to over the festive period, how a selection of leading riders spend this time and more. This week’s H&H interview is with Tokyo Paralympic triple medallist Natasha Baker, while in Vet Clinic, take a look your vet’s wish-list to help them help your horse at Christmas time. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, showing, racing, point-to-point and dressage, plus a range of hunting features.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 16 December 2021

    News

    • Ban for jockey who bullied and harassed fellow rider
    • Hunting community welcomes governance review
    • Road safety stats should help fight horses’ corner on the roads
    • No-fireworks zones near yards suggested in consultation

    Special

    • All in a day’s work: Our much-loved blogger Hovis on the festive season
    • “Do they know it’s Christmas time?”: What top horses get up to over the festive period
    • “Muck out then pig out”: And how a selection of leading riders spend this time
    • A Christmas to remember: Special memories
    • Spreading Christmas cheer: The horses bringing joy to their communities
    • Once upon a time…: Our short story competition winners

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Dressage: Pammy Hutton
    • Showing: Julie Templeton

    People and horses

    • H&H interview: Tokyo Paralympic triple medallist Natasha Baker
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet Clinic

    • Seasons pleadings: Your vet’s wish-list to help them help your horse 

    Property and kit

    • Faraway fantasies: Equestrian properties abroad
    • Beyond the yard: A balm, a bag and a belt

    Training

    • Use your leg: Our new series kicks off by looking at how to refine this vital aid

    Hunting

    • “A happy hunt”: The East Essex
    • Fantasy hunting with Bicester with Whaddon Chase joint-master Ollie Cornock
    • Two centuries of hunting history: Out and about with the Ross Harriers

    Reports

    • Dressage: Keysoe High Profile, West Wilts and more
    • Showjumping: CHI Geneva and Blue Chip qualifiers round-up
    • Showing: Royal Welsh Winter Fair
    • Racing: Cheltenham
    • Point-to-point: Barbury and Alnwick

    Classified Ads

    • Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

