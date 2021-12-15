Horse & Hound; 16 December 2021





This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 16 December, we look ahead to Christmas, with features including what top horses get up to over the festive period, how a selection of leading riders spend this time and more. This week’s H&H interview is with Tokyo Paralympic triple medallist Natasha Baker, while in Vet Clinic, take a look your vet’s wish-list to help them help your horse at Christmas time. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, showing, racing, point-to-point and dressage, plus a range of hunting features.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 16 December 2021

News

Ban for jockey who bullied and harassed fellow rider

Hunting community welcomes governance review

Road safety stats should help fight horses’ corner on the roads

No-fireworks zones near yards suggested in consultation

Special

All in a day’s work: Our much-loved blogger Hovis on the festive season

“Do they know it’s Christmas time?”: What top horses get up to over the festive period

“Muck out then pig out”: And how a selection of leading riders spend this time

A Christmas to remember: Special memories

Spreading Christmas cheer: The horses bringing joy to their communities

Once upon a time…: Our short story competition winners

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Showing: Julie Templeton

People and horses

H&H interview: Tokyo Paralympic triple medallist Natasha Baker

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet Clinic

Seasons pleadings: Your vet’s wish-list to help them help your horse

Property and kit

Faraway fantasies: Equestrian properties abroad

Beyond the yard: A balm, a bag and a belt

Training

Use your leg: Our new series kicks off by looking at how to refine this vital aid

Hunting

“A happy hunt”: The East Essex

Fantasy hunting with Bicester with Whaddon Chase joint-master Ollie Cornock

Two centuries of hunting history: Out and about with the Ross Harriers

Reports

Dressage: Keysoe High Profile, West Wilts and more

Showjumping: CHI Geneva and Blue Chip qualifiers round-up

Showing: Royal Welsh Winter Fair

Racing: Cheltenham

Point-to-point: Barbury and Alnwick

