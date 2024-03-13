Horse & Hound; 14 March 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 14 March, as part of H&H’s 140th anniversary, we are celebrating Britain’s great horsey families with a series of interviews. We start by speaking to Olympic eventing medallist Tina Cook, her mother Althea and daughter Isabelle. Plus, find out how to nail a supreme showing performance and the tactics riders use in the ultimate showdown, and discover the art of producing hacks for the show ring. We also put Yasmin Ingham’s five-star eventer Rehy DJ in the spotlight and in this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate how to keep horses well in their later years. We have exclusive columns from Laura Tomlinson and Graham Fletcher for dressage and showjumping aficionados and this week’s reports pages cover eventing, showjumping, dressage, showing, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we enjoy a day with the Radnor and West Herefordshire, plus find out more about Martin Letts and Border huntsman’s horse, and lifesaver, Hotspur.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 14 March 2024

News

Making sure all are made welcome in the horse world

Running viable and compliant equestrian businesses

Farewell to a towering figure of hunting

Forum to tackle horse welfare concerns

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

People & horses

H&H interview: Alne Park Stud’s Grace Skelton

Alne Park Stud’s Grace Skelton All in a day’s work: Charity syndicate founder

Charity syndicate founder In the spotlight: Yasmin Ingham’s Rehy DJ

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Healthy ageing: Keeping horses well in their later years

Kit focus

Show ring ready: Grooming products

Features

In pursuit of elegance: The art of producing hacks for the show ring

The art of producing hacks for the show ring Nailing a supreme: What tactics do riders use in the ultimate showdown?

What tactics do riders use in the ultimate showdown? ‘It’s about guiding, not nagging’: Tina Cook, her mother Althea Gifford and daughter Isabelle Cook

Hunting

Stunning hunting: A day out with the Radnor and West Herefordshire

A day out with the Radnor and West Herefordshire Hunter of a lifetime: Border huntsman’s horse, and lifesaver, Hotspur

Border huntsman’s horse, and lifesaver, Hotspur ‘A disarming wit and a deep knowledge of the countryside’: Martin Letts

Reports

Eventing: Oasby

Dressage: Myerscough, Wellington and more

Myerscough, Wellington and more Showjumping: Addington Winter Classic

Showing: NPS Area 13 and more

Racing: Sandown Park

Point-to-point: Buccleuch and more

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine