Horse & Hound; 14 March 2024

In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 14 March, as part of H&H’s 140th anniversary, we are celebrating Britain’s great horsey families with a series of interviews. We start by speaking to Olympic eventing medallist Tina Cook, her mother Althea and daughter Isabelle. Plus, find out how to nail a supreme showing performance and the tactics riders use in the ultimate showdown, and discover the art of producing hacks for the show ring. We also put Yasmin Ingham’s five-star eventer Rehy DJ in the spotlight and in this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate how to keep horses well in their later years. We have exclusive columns from Laura Tomlinson and Graham Fletcher for dressage and showjumping aficionados and this week’s reports pages cover eventing, showjumping, dressage, showing, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we enjoy a day with the Radnor and West Herefordshire, plus find out more about Martin Letts and Border huntsman’s horse, and lifesaver, Hotspur.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 14 March 2024
News
- Making sure all are made welcome in the horse world
- Running viable and compliant equestrian businesses
- Farewell to a towering figure of hunting
- Forum to tackle horse welfare concerns
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
People & horses
- H&H interview: Alne Park Stud’s Grace Skelton
- All in a day’s work: Charity syndicate founder
- In the spotlight: Yasmin Ingham’s Rehy DJ
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
-
Healthy ageing: Keeping horses well in their later years
Kit focus
-
Show ring ready: Grooming products
Features
- In pursuit of elegance: The art of producing hacks for the show ring
- Nailing a supreme: What tactics do riders use in the ultimate showdown?
- ‘It’s about guiding, not nagging’: Tina Cook, her mother Althea Gifford and daughter Isabelle Cook
Hunting
- Stunning hunting: A day out with the Radnor and West Herefordshire
- Hunter of a lifetime: Border huntsman’s horse, and lifesaver, Hotspur
- ‘A disarming wit and a deep knowledge of the countryside’: Martin Letts
Reports
- Eventing: Oasby
- Dressage: Myerscough, Wellington and more
- Showjumping: Addington Winter Classic
- Showing: NPS Area 13 and more
- Racing: Sandown Park
- Point-to-point: Buccleuch and more
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more