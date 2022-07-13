Horse & Hound; 14 July 2022

The cover of this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 14 July, you can catch up on all the latest news in the equestrian world, plus read an interview with nine-time point-to-point champion Gina Andrews and leading experts share their views on what is an acceptable level of risk in cross-country riding and what are the next steps forward for safety. This issue includes our full Hartpury Festival of Dressage and Barbury Horse Trials reports. This week’s exclusive columns are from Anna Ross, William Funnell and H&H’s Pippa Roome, while we chat to Successful showing producer Wayne Thorneycroft, in the H&H interview. The Vet Clinic looks at how to reduce the risks of the equine herpes virus and what to do in an outbreak. You can also read a report from the Wales and Border Counties Hound Show at Builth Wells, plus catch up on the reports from eventing, showing, showjumping and dressage action from around the UK.
News
- Whole industry must work together on horse welfare
- Fat horses to be placed lower as anti-obesity efforts continue
- FEI promises action after treatment delayed for horse with broken leg
- Top riding schools and centres celebrated
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Eventing: Pippa Roome
- Showjumping: William Funnell
People and horses
- H&H interview: Nine-time point-to-point champion Gina Andrews
- All in a day’s work: The eventing lawyer
- In the spotlight: Lottie Fry’s ride Glamourdale
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- A silent killer: How to reduce the risks of the equine herpes virus and what to do in an outbreak
Property and kit
- Spectacular settings: Well-appointed homes in stunning countryside
- Because he’s worth it: A selection of shampoos to keep your horse shining
Feature
- Eventing at a crossroards: What is an acceptable level of risk in cross-country riding and what are the next steps forward for safety? Leading experts give their views
Reports
- Dressage: Hartpury Festival of Dressage, Kings Sedgemoor EC, Badgworth Arena, Fairoak Grange EC, Manor Grange Stud and more
- Eventing: Barbury, Offchurch Bury, Burgie and more
- Showing: Devon County, Royal Norfolk, Staffordshire Country Festival and more
- Showjumping: Hartpury Spectacular, Devon County and Horse of the Year Show qualification round-up
Hunting
- Dilwyn and Dido give the Teme Valley a day to remember: Wales and Border Counties Hound Show at Builth Wells
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more