Horse & Hound; 14 April 2022

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 14 April 2022

News

One chance to get equine ID system right

Time to retire the term “retired” for racehorses

Warning on uninsured coaches

Hunting governance plans progress

Grand National

“A part-timer beating the pros”: The big race

From the horse’s mouth: What the jockey said

“It’s everything I’ve ever wanted”: Best of the rest

Blue Chip Championships

“He can win against the best”: Senior classes

“She’s opened up opportunities”: Pony finals

World Cup Finals

Fuchs gets his nose in front: Showjumping action

High on emotion: The dressage final

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Piggy March

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable

Racing: Davy Russell

People and horses

H&H interview: Brian Hughes, champion jockey elect

All in a day’s work: Foaling manager

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Reducing the risks: How dangerous is a general anaesthetic for horses?

Features

Access All Areas: Kitty King

Grand designs: How modern design has improved stables and yards

Kit and property

Take the middle ground: Horsey homes in the Midlands

Rain on me: Waterproof sheets for your equine buddy

Reports

Dressage: Deauville CPEDI3* and more

Eventing: Weston Park, Oxstalls and Kronenberg

Showing: BSPS Area 13A RIHS Qualifying Spectacular and more

Point-to-point: Bedale and Essex with Farmers & Union

Hunting

“Seldom have I ridden so hard”: A day with the Blue Ridge Hunt in Virginia, USA

Hunt ride Round-up

