Horse & Hound; 14 April 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 14 April, features several key reports from the past week, including the full round up from the Grand National, Blue Chip Championships and the World Cup Final and more. We also bring you an access all areas feature with top British eventer Kitty King and an interview with Brian Hughes, champion jockey elect. Also inside, we bring you our regular favourite features, including a Vet Clinic that asks how dangerous general anaesthetic is for horses, as well as a full compliment of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage, and racing to pointing and hunting for readers to enjoy.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 14 April 2022
News
- One chance to get equine ID system right
- Time to retire the term “retired” for racehorses
- Warning on uninsured coaches
- Hunting governance plans progress
Grand National
- “A part-timer beating the pros”: The big race
- From the horse’s mouth: What the jockey said
- “It’s everything I’ve ever wanted”: Best of the rest
Blue Chip Championships
- “He can win against the best”: Senior classes
- “She’s opened up opportunities”: Pony finals
World Cup Finals
- Fuchs gets his nose in front: Showjumping action
- High on emotion: The dressage final
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Piggy March
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable
- Racing: Davy Russell
People and horses
- H&H interview: Brian Hughes, champion jockey elect
- All in a day’s work: Foaling manager
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Reducing the risks: How dangerous is a general anaesthetic for horses?
Features
- Access All Areas: Kitty King
- Grand designs: How modern design has improved stables and yards
Kit and property
- Take the middle ground: Horsey homes in the Midlands
- Rain on me: Waterproof sheets for your equine buddy
Reports
- Dressage: Deauville CPEDI3* and more
- Eventing: Weston Park, Oxstalls and Kronenberg
- Showing: BSPS Area 13A RIHS Qualifying Spectacular and more
- Point-to-point: Bedale and Essex with Farmers & Union
Hunting
- “Seldom have I ridden so hard”: A day with the Blue Ridge Hunt in Virginia, USA
- Hunt ride Round-up
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more