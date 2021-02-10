Horse & Hound; 11 February 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 11 February, we bring you the Funnells’ geust edit, as Pippa and William take control. It includes and interview between William and John Whitaker, what it takes to make it at the top levels of equestrian sport, some principles of starting young horses and more. We also look into how to attract and maintain owners and this week’s legends of the sport nostalgic feature looks back at the career of Laura Graves’ Olympic dressage horse, Verdades. We also have reports from international showjumping, plus a look back at the racing action from Leopardstown and Sandown Park, among much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 11 February 2021

News

Riding schools: campaigners fightght for support during lockdown

Praising riders could boost eventing safety

National sports ban whisker removal

RSPCA to review its role as a prosecutor

The Funnells’ guest edit



H&H interviewWilliam Funnell and John Whitaker, in conversation

All in a day’s work: The welfare chief

In the spotlight: Tom McEwen’s ride Toledo De Kerser, the 2019 Pau five-star winner

Talent isn’t enough: What it takes to make it at the top levels of equestrian sport

Prepare to win: Pippa Funnell on the nuggets of wisdom that keep her on track and motivated

7 principles of starting young horses: How the Billy babies get the best start in life

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

Showing: Julie Templeton

People and horses

Life Lessons: World eventing gold medallist Gemma Tattersall

5 minutes with: Dressage Olympic gold medallist Laura Tomlinson

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Breeding trouble: Equine viral arteritis may be rare in the UK, but we can’t afford to be complacent

Features

Building relationships Marketing series part two: how to attract and retain owners

Hunting

Giving something back: Hunts raising money for charitable causes

Hunter of a lifetime: Rebel, the £1 master’s horse who loves the job and has a real sense of humour

Water off a duck’s back: Options for waterproof hunting clothing – without sacrificing style

Hunt stalwart: Fiona Benger, Cotley Harriers hunt secretary

Reports

Showjumping: Florida and Portugal

Racing: Leopardstown and Sandown Park

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Verdades, Laura Graves sensitive, quirky dressage horse who became a world and Olympic medallist and the lynchpin of US success

