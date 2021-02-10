Horse & Hound; 11 February 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 11 February, we bring you the Funnells’ geust edit, as Pippa and William take control. It includes and interview between William and John Whitaker, what it takes to make it at the top levels of equestrian sport, some principles of starting young horses and more. We also look into how to attract and maintain owners and this week’s legends of the sport nostalgic feature looks back at the career of Laura Graves’ Olympic dressage horse, Verdades. We also have reports from international showjumping, plus a look back at the racing action from Leopardstown and Sandown Park, among much more.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a future issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
- Subscribe to H&H Digital Plus bundle (digital issue and H&H Plus access)
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 11 February 2021
News
- Riding schools: campaigners fightght for support during lockdown
- Praising riders could boost eventing safety
- National sports ban whisker removal
- RSPCA to review its role as a prosecutor
The Funnells’ guest edit
- H&H interviewWilliam Funnell and John Whitaker, in conversation
- All in a day’s work: The welfare chief
- In the spotlight: Tom McEwen’s ride Toledo De Kerser, the 2019 Pau five-star winner
- Talent isn’t enough: What it takes to make it at the top levels of equestrian sport
- Prepare to win: Pippa Funnell on the nuggets of wisdom that keep her on track and motivated
- 7 principles of starting young horses: How the Billy babies get the best start in life
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
- Showing: Julie Templeton
People and horses
- Life Lessons: World eventing gold medallist Gemma Tattersall
- 5 minutes with: Dressage Olympic gold medallist Laura Tomlinson
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
-
Breeding trouble: Equine viral arteritis may be rare in the UK, but we can’t afford to be complacent
Features
-
Building relationships Marketing series part two: how to attract and retain owners
Hunting
- Giving something back: Hunts raising money for charitable causes
- Hunter of a lifetime: Rebel, the £1 master’s horse who loves the job and has a real sense of humour
- Water off a duck’s back: Options for waterproof hunting clothing – without sacrificing style
- Hunt stalwart: Fiona Benger, Cotley Harriers hunt secretary
Reports
- Showjumping: Florida and Portugal
- Racing: Leopardstown and Sandown Park
Nostalgia
-
Legends of the sport: Verdades, Laura Graves sensitive, quirky dressage horse who became a world and Olympic medallist and the lynchpin of US success
Classified ads
- Horses for sale