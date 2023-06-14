This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 15 June, includes our full report from Bramham, covering all levels, as well as an exclusive interview with showjumping’s rising star Lily Attwood. Also in this week’s magazine, we celebrate some of the brilliant veteran horses that have enjoyed success in the Hicksted Derby, turn the spotlight on Gemma Stevens’ ride Flash Cooley, and take a trip down memory lane to remember the death of Arkle in 1970. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we take a look at how and when to give food rewards. We have exclusive columns from Richard Davison and Rebecca Penny, as well as our own Pippa Roome, for dressage, showing and eventing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping and showing from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we have an exclusive interview with the Bedale’s Ross Crawford.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 15 June 2023
News
- The future of cross-country going
- Pony jumping distances spark debate
- Warning after surge in laminitis cases
- US government accused of failing horses
Bramham report
- ‘You think you’re past all that’ Pippa Funnell wins the flagship class
- Upton doubles up Favourite takes under-25s
- ‘I came thinking he could win’ Cooley graduate lands CCI4*-S
- Lorry driver’s long journey pays off BE80
Hickstead Derby
- ‘They thrive off it’: veterans who specialise in this class, how to follow next week and more
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Pippa Roome
- Dressage: Richard Davison
- Showing: Rebecca Penny
People and horses
- H&H interview: showjumping rising star Lily Attwood
- All in a day’s work: top dressage judge
- In the spotlight: Gemma Stevens’ ride Flash Cooley
- Memory lane: The death of Arkle, 1970
Vet clinic
- Treat, or trouble? How and when to give food rewards to avoid problems
Feature and kit focus
- Beyond the yard: dog shampoo and more
- Breeding ground: properties with space
- Climbing the ladder: does your career offer progression opportunities?
Reports
- Eventing: Belsay, Little Downham and more
- Dressage: Wellington, Port Royal EC and more
- Showjumping: South of England and more
- Showing: Midland Counties and more
Hunting
- Interview: Ross Crawford at the Bedale
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more