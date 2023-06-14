



This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 15 June, includes our full report from Bramham, covering all levels, as well as an exclusive interview with showjumping’s rising star Lily Attwood. Also in this week’s magazine, we celebrate some of the brilliant veteran horses that have enjoyed success in the Hicksted Derby, turn the spotlight on Gemma Stevens’ ride Flash Cooley, and take a trip down memory lane to remember the death of Arkle in 1970. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we take a look at how and when to give food rewards. We have exclusive columns from Richard Davison and Rebecca Penny, as well as our own Pippa Roome, for dressage, showing and eventing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping and showing from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we have an exclusive interview with the Bedale’s Ross Crawford.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 15 June 2023

News

The future of cross-country going

Pony jumping distances spark debate

Warning after surge in laminitis cases

US government accused of failing horses

Bramham report

‘You think you’re past all that’ Pippa Funnell wins the flagship class

Upton doubles up Favourite takes under-25s

‘I came thinking he could win’ Cooley graduate lands CCI4*-S

Lorry driver’s long journey pays off BE80

Hickstead Derby

‘They thrive off it’: veterans who specialise in this class, how to follow next week and more

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Pippa Roome

Dressage: Richard Davison

Showing: Rebecca Penny

People and horses

H&H interview: showjumping rising star Lily Attwood

All in a day’s work: top dressage judge

In the spotlight: Gemma Stevens’ ride Flash Cooley

Memory lane: The death of Arkle, 1970

Vet clinic

Treat, or trouble? How and when to give food rewards to avoid problems

Feature and kit focus

Beyond the yard: dog shampoo and more

Breeding ground: properties with space

Climbing the ladder: does your career offer progression opportunities?

Reports

Eventing: Belsay, Little Downham and more

Dressage: Wellington, Port Royal EC and more

Showjumping: South of England and more

Showing: Midland Counties and more

Hunting

Interview: Ross Crawford at the Bedale

