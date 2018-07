Masta has added a new cool-down rug to its range of products.

The rug is specifically designed for use after exercise.

The fabric is a unique and special weave, made from teased polyester.

A spokesman from Masta said: “The high-wicking, breathable fabric rug is fully-washable and quick-drying which makes it easy to care for.”

The new rug comes in navy, pink and red and in sizes 4’3” – 7’3” and costs £49.99.

For more information visit: www.masta.co.uk