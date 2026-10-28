Horse & Hound
Est. 1884 • Horse sport. News. Life
×
Search
Sign in
View Profile
Sign out
Subscribe
Subscribe
subnav-subscribe-x
subnav-subscribe-x
View all Subscribe
Magazine
Website
Newsletter
Notifications
Google
Archive
News
News
subnav-news-x
subnav-news-x
View all News
Expert Opinion
The H&H Podcast
Have Your Say
Industry News
Sports
Sports
subnav-sports-x
subnav-sports-x
View all Sports
Dressage
Eventing
Showjumping
Showing
Hunting
Racing
All sports
Horse care
Horse care
subnav-horse-care-x
subnav-horse-care-x
View all Horse care
Horse Care Tips
Horse Breeding
Feeding Horses
Vet Library
Buying & Selling Advice
Training
Products
Products
subnav-products-x
subnav-products-x
View all Products
Buying Guides
Reviews
Deals
New Products
H&H Approved
Dogs
Dogs
subnav-dogs-x
subnav-dogs-x
View all Dogs
Dog products
Chat about dogs
H&H Directory: dog products
More
More
subnav-more-x
subnav-more-x
View all More
H&H Directory
Forum
About Us
Newsletter
Join
Trending:
Pau five-star
H&H Awards
For subscribers
Newsletter
The H&H Podcast
In H&H magazine
By
Horse & Hound
Published
28 October 2026
In
Features
Horse & Hound
Useful links
Magazine
What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound
Horse & Hound iPad edition
Horse & Hound digital magazine
Horse & Hound
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Featured
Horse & Hound Awards
Horse & Hound Directory
Horse & Hound Forum