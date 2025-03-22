



Stuart Hollings reflects on 2024, and what HOYS rule changes for the coming season might mean

On reflection, 2024 can be summed up as “non-vintage” for showing, as many major winners were unable to escape the taste of defeat during the course of the season, including at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Reviewing the NEC results seemingly revealed more surprises than usual. Was this due to more overseas judges officiating? Unlike some who jump on the bandwagon when posting on social media, I cannot, in all fairness, comment. I was aboard the new Cunard ship, the Queen Anne, at the time.

However, one thing I will say is that last year’s scenario is no different to when our UK judges officiate abroad, and rely heavily on their experience and adaptability, particularly when sorting different types.

How well I remember judging Nooitgedachters and Boerperds – not anagrams from TV quiz show Countdown, but South African native breeds – 25 years ago at a show in Johannesburg.

In November, I was delighted to present Craig Kiddier with the show horse of the year trophy at the Horse & Hound Awards, for Susan Tennant’s Mulberry Lane.

This was a fitting tribute to the talented hunter who secured the supreme horse championships at both the Royal International (RIHS) and HOYS, as a worker at Hickstead and flat hunter champion in October.

To echo Craig’s sentiments, “he’s a true working hunter – a show horse that can jump”, which was music to my ears!

Rumours to axe hacks

There has been plenty to talk about this winter – most notably, changes at HOYS. I was dumbstruck when I heard the rumour that hacks were in danger of being axed due to timing issues.

Like show ponies, cobs and hunters, hacks were in the spotlight at the very first HOYS in 1949 at Harringay when the Count Orrsich-produced Liberty Light claimed the prestigious hack of the year title as well as the most consistent hack award based on prize money won throughout the season.

The solution to save time at the 2025 final centered around a ride versus show debate. It was a no-brainer for me as a British Show Horse Association (BSHA) board member to keep the ride phase.

Although aspiring young riders are more comfortable giving a display, having a ride judge is undoubtedly a better test of a hack’s training. Also, there has to be a distinction between the intermediate and hack sections otherwise these classes could be amalgamated in the future.

And let’s face it, there will be more spectators to appreciate the hack shows in the evening championship than at silly o’clock in the morning. A commentary on the history of the park hack in Rotten Row would elevate the showcasing even more.

On the subject of intermediates, I championed the idea of opening up the HOYS intermediates to members of the BSHA in these pages two years ago. I thought that it could be an attractive incentive to swell those ranks.

Now that this has become a reality, the riding type has been rebranded intermediate show horse of the year. The height range is now exceeding 148cm and not exceeding 160cm, which will allow more large hacks and riding horses into the mix.

Time will tell whether my gut feeling was correct.

We need new superstars

When the record four-time HOYS champion show pony Holly Of Spring burst onto the ridden scene following an already successful career in in-hand youngstock classes, there was quite some hype and enthusiasts travelled to shows to watch her perform.

What we need to see in 2025, regardless of any changes, are some exciting new superstars to grace the show rings, thus creating the all-important buzz that helps to keep showing alive.

● What impact do you think the new HOYS rule will have on intermediates? How else can we save the intermediate? Write to us at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and country, for the chance for your letter to appear in a forthcoming issue of the magazine

