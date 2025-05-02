Stuart Hollings warns showing competitors: ‘Fail to prepare, prepare to fail’





Stuart Hollings on the trials and tribulations of being a show secretary, novices and naming newcomers



I started the North of England Spring show in 1990 simply because southern competitors had one. This year there was a great atmosphere: reminiscent of the old days, no doubt helped by the glorious weather. I joked that it seemed to have a soporific effect on stressed exhibitors akin to horses relaxing under a solarium.

Elevating the show once again were the exciting prizes on offer, which were kindly donated by leading brands, ranging from children’s books to bottles of champagne.

There is nothing more rewarding for a show secretary than receiving rave reviews on their event, but let us not forget the amazing contributions of the hard-working officials and the all-important sponsors. However, it was not all plain sailing behind the scenes.

Why do some competitors still seem to think that the online entry system is similar to online shopping and they can cancel or change an entry after the closing date? It’s not like returning a garment to Marks & Spencer because they don’t like the colour. If you are unsure about attending a show, it makes sense to consider entering on the day, where allowed.

I also had to contact approximately 20 pre-entered competitors three days before the show to remind them to join the relevant society and register their animals to be eligible to compete in the Royal International (RIHS) qualifiers, as the rules in the schedule clearly stated. The popular adage springs to mind – fail to prepare, prepare to fail.

Summer novice classes

I’m bored with listening to competitors moaning about the loss of novice classes during the summer that were probably removed from the schedule due to lack of support. These will actually be making an experimental return to my summer show in June, so watch this space!

In comparison to the novice pony classes at my recent spring event, especially in the mountain and moorland ring, the novice horse numbers were disappointing despite inviting two exceptional ride judges. And worryingly, they were a far cry from 20 years ago when there were 20 novice hacks in the line-up.

Qualifying for RIHS and Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) take priority for many competitors, which often means there is no room for novices on the horsebox.

With this in mind, perhaps we should take inspiration from the very first Stoneleigh Spring show at the National Equestrian Centre in April 1970 when the British Show Pony Society and British Show Hack & Cob Association – now the British Show Horse Association – joined forces to stage a show aimed at novices, with conferences in the morning and showing classes in the afternoon.

Simon Reynolds’ recent column regarding novices making their show-ring debuts made me chuckle. It reminded me of what the late Jack Gittins advocated: that the first show can lure you into a false sense of security when assessing an animal’s temperament and ability. As a rule of thumb, you have a better idea over the next few outings when they have become wiser.

We had one potential star who was as good as gold on his debut but took the judge back into line on his second appearance. The solution was extra working-in time.

Naming newcomers

Finally, an endearing story close to home recently caught my eye. A new recruit in the Lancashire Constabulary – a six-year-old Clydesdale formerly known as Blossom – got to choose her own new name from three feed buckets labelled with names of Lancashire villages. She chose Cottam over my two neighbouring villages, Langho and Whalley.

What a brilliant idea if owners and breeders were faced with the same dilemma!

