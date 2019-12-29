Nicola Turner: One man’s meat is another’s poison *H&H Plus*

Before I was allowed to have my own pony as a child, my parents would always take me to London with a friend to watch Olympia as a present for my birthday, which falls the week before the show.

This was my first time judging there and the standard was incredibly high. Each breed was well represented and on the whole everything went in accordance to breed type. However, across the board — in plaited and horse ranks, too — we are at risk of types bleeding into each other. As a judge, we should be able to put the animals we have in front of us in a specific class.