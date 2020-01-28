Kim Bailey: Trainers have to do right by our horses *H&H Plus*

What a great afternoon of racing we had during Cheltenham’s Festival Trials Day on Saturday, 25 January. It is a day that never disappoints and I am sure we saw some horses who will be winning again at Cheltenham in March.

Paisley Park was brilliant in the Cleeve Hurdle. He could turn out to be one of the greatest hurdlers of our era and he looks unbeatable in the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Festival. He is not one for the faint-hearted racing fans because he always hits a flat spot two hurdles out, but then the fire kicks in and he ends up winning with his ears pricked.