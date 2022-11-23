Julie Templeton: ‘Make plans, amend rules and sometimes make new ones’





Julie Templeton on collaborative discussion ahead of the next show season

The winter is a time for the main showing societies to review the season just gone by. It’s a period to make plans for the coming new year, amend rules and sometimes make new ones if things haven’t quite gone to plan during the season.

All these reviews and adjustments take time, thought and a lot of discussion. By going through The Showing Council, chaired by Jane Nixon MRCVS, each society is given the opportunity to discuss issues in and around the showing world. Sometimes the topics are sensitive, so using The Showing Council can help societies gain advice and support and take a collaborative approach when dealing with these issues.

Having been part of this review process for some time now, I can assure all showing members that no subject is off the table, regardless of how delicate or possibly contentious it may be.

Staying abreast

With 21 member bodies, there is a vast wealth of knowledge and experience within The Showing Council. This year alone, the council has had in-depth and robust discussions on equine obesity in the showing animal, the over-showing of ponies and the marks system – an old chestnut but highly relevant and important.

The Showing Council executive has been working hard to update several existing guidelines to ensure that showing is moving into the modern era as smoothly as possible, while staying abreast of other equestrian disciplines.

Updated welfare guidelines, a professional code of conduct outlining best practice for owners and producers alike, a biosecurity policy and an updated safeguarding policy will hopefully ensure that the showing societies are taking their professional responsibilities seriously in order to protect equines and human participants alike.

Natural is best

At home, any of our ponies that contested the 2022 season have been turned away since Horse of the Year Show. Because of the very mild weather, it has meant they can be turned out without rugs and lead a more natural life, even if only for a few months.

I’m a firm believer that horses and ponies need to retain a natural cycle by being let down in winter, losing their show condition then gradually being built back up again towards the summer. This allows the animals to come back fresh and without the lumps of fatty cellulite that sadly we sometimes see animals building up.

The horsemen of yesteryear used to say that you should never put new condition on top of old. Unfortunately, however, with shows now held all year round, it is sometimes the case that horses and ponies are kept stabled, rugged and on hard feed for 12 months of the year.

