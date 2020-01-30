Gareth Hughes: I have a plan A, plan B and plan C for the season *H&H Plus*

Every year we have a championship, but the Olympics is different — for any sportsperson, it’s the pinnacle of competition. The timing of the Tokyo Olympics adds a different dimension to championship preparations and can work both for and against riders.

The biggest difference regarding campaigning and selection is that usually a team is chosen based on combinations’ results during the outdoor show season in the run-up to that year’s championship. Results from the previous year aren’t directly taken into account, although they do give an indication of how established a partnership is or what they are capable of scoring.