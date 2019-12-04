Carl Hester: Accurate representation is essential *H&H Plus*

It is about time big organisations employed good journalists and picture editors to make sure imagery and captions supporting messages are accurate and reflect the content.
It is good H&H has taken the lead on improving the situation, but with the ever-increasing pressure to present ethical training, it’s unhelpful to see a horse with its nose way behind the vertical when talking about the correct outline being forward and open.
