Carl Hester: Accurate representation is essential *H&H Plus*

Carl Hester: Accurate representation is essential

Opinion
Carl Hester

It is about time big organisations employed good journalists and picture editors to make sure imagery and captions supporting messages are accurate and reflect the content.

It is good H&H has taken the lead on improving the situation, but with the ever-increasing pressure to present ethical training, it’s unhelpful to see a horse with its nose way behind the vertical when talking about the correct outline being forward and open.

