Anna Ross: Rider fitness isn’t rocket science *H&H Plus*

Welfare should always be at the forefront of our minds, and I agree with Laura Tomlinson’s thoughts in her last column that rider fitness and nutrition should be a priority, though for most of us the tension between ourselves and the tack room fridge remains a challenge.

Top vet Sue Dyson has been doing some very interesting research into appropriate rider weight in relation to horse size. Rider fitness is definitely a hot topic, although it is fairly obvious that your weight should be appropriate for your horse’s size. Therefore I have taken the sensible precaution, of which I’m sure Sue would approve, by finding myself a large horse to leave room for error should I fall from the “fitness bus”.