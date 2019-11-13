Pammy Hutton: Training to the top takes time *H&H Plus*

Training people to the top of the equine industry is what gives me most pleasure at work. But how hard it is.

Once upon a time there was a young Adam Kemp. We were lucky enough to have him with us at the Talland School of Equitation to train from Pony Club up to becoming a Fellow of the British Horse Society (BHS) and an international rider.

Adam stayed long enough to help develop Talland. We worked so closely and the hours passed so quickly, that just thinking about those times brings a s