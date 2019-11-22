Laura Tomlinson: Don’t fear trying a new approach *H&H Plus*

At the end of October, Lara Butler and I were mums on tour — we spent a few nights away from motherhood and took just one horse each to compete at the CDI in Oldenburg, Germany. Heaven!

The horses were great and we had some good results; I was delighted with my nine-year-old mare, Rose Of Bavaria, whom I threw in at the deep end as I wanted to see how she copes in a big ring. She did not disappoint and I am super-excited about what the near future will bring. It was a wonderful feeling to sit on a horse that, though a little nervous, was so focused on pleasing me.