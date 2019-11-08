Carl Hester: Riders need to be in self-carriage, too *H&H subscribers*

I was recently invited to give an all-levels masterclass in Perth, Western Australia, which happens to be the home of German dressage legend Harry Boldt. It was a delight to catch up with him, now nearly 90, but looking like a spring chicken.

Back in the late 80s I trained with Harry while I was at the Bechtolsheimers’. The phrase I really took away from that time is “half-halt”. In a world where “half-halt” is bandied around a lot but not always with meaning, it reminded me that explanation is what is so important in a lesson, not orders.