



In his exclusive Horse & Hound magazine column, Adam Cromarty shares his thoughts on how riders can attract sponsors via social media content

There has been little reprieve from the cost-of-living crisis and it feels like competing at any level is more costly than ever before.

Unless a rider is independently wealthy, travelling internationally and running a string of horses is reliant on support of some kind, and most riders look to secure sponsorship. The same is true for events. Even at a lower level, shows are on a continual search for corporate backing to prop up a business model that seems less and less viable.

In years gone by, I can remember some key rider sponsorship pairings that helped pave the way for great results. This support would have been secured through developing personal relationships along with strong, consistent competition placings. The same is true for key events, many of which now change their title sponsor on an annual basis.

Like it or not, brands and businesses are looking more to those with a strong social following. This is good news for those open-minded and willing to invest some time. The even better news is that it doesn’t mean doing TikTok dances.

Almost every key demographic is absorbing digital content, with the average person spending 28 hours a week on their phone. It still surprises me that television channels can achieve exorbitant amounts for advertising. My parents have muted the ads for years and can you honestly say you haven’t picked up your mobile during ad breaks?

Worth the time

A few weeks ago, I was working with those on the British Equestrian World Class pathway. It was an interesting day, with a few different speakers. I provided group sessions on how to give the best interviews and talked about being on camera to support their own profiles. I think our federation must be applauded for offering this training, as many of its global counterparts don’t.

Part of the discussion included the importance for professional athletes of creating content. One rider mentioned how packed her day was and that it was difficult to find time. However, when asked if tens of thousands of pounds would convince her, I think she was swayed.

There are influencers within the equestrian industry who have been able to buy a house using the proceeds of their content. Some have never competed to any real level and occasionally their advice on horse care can be dubious at best. They have a fraction of the opportunities available to those with multiple horses to ride everyday and who regularly travel to competitions. Yet they are being paid more than most would earn by selling a good horse per week.

It’s a new world and we’re never going to devolve backwards. There will be some old-school riders who think it’s nonsense and I get that. For those who have tried and given up after a month, I must ask how long their equestrian skills took to learn. Nothing worth doing is easy, and content creation does take work.

A world of possibilities

Building an online community is about giving value and building engagement. If a rider only posts about their results or an event solely uses their platforms to sell tickets then they will not reap the rewards, no matter how often they post.

My media company works with clients on both sides of the Atlantic and while we can offer glossy production and a water bucket full of strategy, for those starting I can give you the best website to use. It’s called Google. Searching for the best practices when posting to each platform would get you up and running.

Other sports are way ahead on this and we need to do better, from British Showjumping as a governing body to our events and athletes. If a tennis player can create content using a racket and ball, think what could be achieved with a yard full of horses and the goings on, from mucking out through to night checks at the yard.

There’s no expense and no barrier to entry. So pick up your phone and start creating, there is nothing to lose and a whole world of possibilities to explore.

● Do you agree with Adam that riders are missing out on an opportunity? Let us know at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and country, for the chance for your letter to appear in a forthcoming issue of the magazine

This exclusive column will also be available to read in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 22 February

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.