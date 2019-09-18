How to keep stabled horses happy and healthy *H&H VIP*

Horses evolved as free-range herd animals, eating at will, so can suffer ill-effects from being confined to a small space for long periods.

Considerable research has been devoted to finding ways to mitigate the social, nutritional and health issues caused by stabling. While it is inevitable that many horses spend more time indoors over winter, we can greatly improve their lives with a little thought and a willingness to challenge the preconceived ideas of how they should be kept.

Many noti