Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary — breaking an unwritten rule *H&H Plus*

Tessa Waugh considers the folly of lending her horse to her husband to hunt hounds when her charge returns late and punch-drunk — and ponders if he will cope being relegated to the field again

When you’re married to a huntsman, there are certain things you try to avoid. You can’t always manage it of course, but life is generally more harmonious if you do.

An obvious one might be attempting to talk to your husband while he’s hunting. That’s a basic. Another one, carved into a stone tablet somewhere, is the one that says, “Thou shalt never lend your horse to your husband to hunt hounds.”